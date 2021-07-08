Kiren Rijiju takes over as new law minister

Kiren Rijiju on Thursday took charge as the new law and justice minister and said the prime minster's vision of making an 'aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) also needs a robust legal system in the country.

He said although he has a law degree, he does not have much experience about legal matters because he was never in the (legal) profession.

''But everything can be handled with proper guidance, proper understanding of the subjects and application of right mind,'' he told reporters.

''The prime minister's vision of making an 'aatmanirbhar Bharat' also requires a robust legal system in our country,'' he said, without elaborating.

He said the ministry will always try to be transparent and approachable for the media so that it knows what the ministry is doing and how it is performing.

Filling up of vacancies in the Supreme Cout and the 25 high courts and ensuring that more judicial officers are recruited in the subordinate judiciary are two principal challenges before the new law minister. Improving the judicial infrastructure is another challenge before Rijiju.

Successive law ministers have been trying to create an all-India judicial service where judicial officers are recruited for subordinate courts. But the move has faced opposition from certain states and high courts.

Successive governments have also been trying to make India into a hub of international arbitration on the lines of Singapore and London. The new minister will have to take the process forward. A prominent face from the northeast in the Modi government, Rijiju was on Wednesday elevated as a Cabinet minister in a major reshuffle and expansion of the Union Council of Ministers.

Rijiju takes over the key ministry from Ravi Shankar Prasad, who has resigned from the government.

The law ministry is responsible to defend the government in various courts through its law officers and help ministries draft bills and key documents.

It is also an important stakeholder in transfer, posting and elevation of Supreme Court and high court judges.

Minister of State in the Law Ministry S P Singh Baghel also took charge of his portfolio.

