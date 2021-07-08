New vaccination checks likely to cause cross-Channel delays, minister says
New checks on Britons' vaccination status, designed to end the need for quarantine on return to England, could cause queues at airports and ports, including the busy cross-Channel route, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.
"These additional checks are likely to cause delays potentially on both sides of the border of the Channel this summer," Shapps told lawmakers on Thursday. "I am working closely with my French counterpart to try to minimise any delays as much as possible."
