Left Menu

Four militants killed in separate gunbattles in J-K's Pulwama, Kulgam districts

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-07-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 18:03 IST
Four militants killed in separate gunbattles in J-K's Pulwama, Kulgam districts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four militants, including three from Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama and Kulgam districts as some parts of the valley observed a shutdown to mark the fifth death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on Thursday.

Based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Puchal area of Pulwama, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, CRPF and the Army on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

''During the search operation as the presence of terrorists was ascertained they were given repeated opportunities to surrender, however, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which retaliated leading to an encounter,'' he said.

In the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter, the spokesperson said.

They have been identified as Kifayat Ramzan Sofi, affiliated with the LeT, and Inayat Ahmad Dar, affiliated with Al-Badr outfit.

In Kulgam district, on credible inputs regarding the movement of terrorists on the National Highway, a joint check point was set up at Zadora-Qazigund.

''During naka checking, when a suspicious vehicle was signalled to stop by the naka party, two terrorists who were boarding the vehicle came out from the vehicle and started firing indiscriminately upon the joint naka party. However, the alert party retaliated the fire effectively, leading to the elimination of two terrorists on the spot,'' the spokesperson said.

The slain militants were identified as Nasir Ahmad Pandith and Shahbaz Ahmad Shah, both affiliated with the LeT.

''During the last 12 hours, two encounters took place in South Kashmir's Pulwama and Kulgam districts in which four terrorists got killed,'' the spokesman said.

''As per police records, all the killed terrorists were part of groups involved in various terror crimes regarding which several terror crime cases stand registered against them. Arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials were recovered from both the encounter sites,'' he said.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar has congratulated the police and security forces for conducting successful operations in a professional manner without any collateral damage.

In this connection, police have registered cases under relevant sections of the law and investigations have been initiated.

The success for the security forces came on the fifth anniversary of the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

Partial shutdown was observed in many parts of the valley, including the commercial hub of Lal Chowk in the city, but officials attributed the shutdown to Covid SOPs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021