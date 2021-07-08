Pashupati Kumar Paras takes charge as Minister of Food Processing Industries
A day after taking oath as a union cabinet minister, Pashupati Kumar Paras on Thursday took charge as Union Minister of Food Processing Industries.
A day after taking oath as a union cabinet minister, Pashupati Kumar Paras on Thursday took charge as Union Minister of Food Processing Industries. "I thank PM Modi for entrusting me with the responsibility of Ministry of Food Processing Industries," he told ANI.
Forty-three ministers, including seven who were elevated as cabinet ministers, took the oath of office at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the first reshuffle and expansion of the BJP-led Central government's second term. Earlier this month, Paras, the younger brother of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, was recognized as the leader of LJP in Lok Sabha in place of Chirag Paswan after five of the six party MPs gave a letter in his support. Both factions have staked claim to the LJP symbol.
Ram Vilas Paswan, who was a union minister in the BJP-led government, passed away in October 2020. (ANI)
