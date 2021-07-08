Left Menu

Pashupati Kumar Paras takes charge as Minister of Food Processing Industries

A day after taking oath as a union cabinet minister, Pashupati Kumar Paras on Thursday took charge as Union Minister of Food Processing Industries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 18:34 IST
Pashupati Kumar Paras takes charge as Minister of Food Processing Industries
Pashupati Kumar Paras on Thursday took charge as Cabinet Minister in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after taking oath as a union cabinet minister, Pashupati Kumar Paras on Thursday took charge as Union Minister of Food Processing Industries. "I thank PM Modi for entrusting me with the responsibility of Ministry of Food Processing Industries," he told ANI.

Forty-three ministers, including seven who were elevated as cabinet ministers, took the oath of office at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the first reshuffle and expansion of the BJP-led Central government's second term. Earlier this month, Paras, the younger brother of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, was recognized as the leader of LJP in Lok Sabha in place of Chirag Paswan after five of the six party MPs gave a letter in his support. Both factions have staked claim to the LJP symbol.

Ram Vilas Paswan, who was a union minister in the BJP-led government, passed away in October 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021