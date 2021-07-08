Taliban political office says group will not attack Afghan-Tajik border - TASS
The Taliban's political office said on Thursday that the insurgent group would not attack the Afghan-Tajik border, the TASS news agency reported.
There has been a rapid deterioration in security in Afghanistan as the Taliban have made gains while the United States withdraws its forces after 20 years.
