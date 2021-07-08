Left Menu

Taliban says it does not seek to seize power in Afghanistan militarily - TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-07-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 20:34 IST
Taliban says it does not seek to seize power in Afghanistan militarily
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Taliban's political office said on Thursday that the group did not seek to seize power in Afghanistan militarily, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

There has been a rapid deterioration in security in Afghanistan as the Taliban have made gains while the United States withdraws its forces after 20 years.

