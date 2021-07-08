Left Menu

Two held for drugging, raping minor girl in Kerala

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 08-07-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 21:08 IST
Two persons were arrested here on Thursday on charges of drugging and raping a minor girl for over two years after blackmailing her, police said.

A case under various provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was registered after the girl's mother petitioned the chief minister and the state police chief.

Police have arrested Naufal (45) and Abhilash (26), natives of Challissery, near here.

''The girl had given her statement that she was blackmailed, given drugs and sexually abused.We have arrested two of the accused.A third person will be arrested soon,'' police said.

The police arealsolooking into the role of other accused.

According to the complaint, the girl wasblackmailed by a gang which had forced her to use drugs and raped her from 2019.She was a minor then.

A special team under Shornur DySP has been constituted to probe the case.PTI RRT BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

