Russia-led bloc says ready to mobilise full military capacity if Afghan border deteriorates - Ifax
The Russian-led CSTO military bloc would be ready to mobilise its full military capacity if the situation on the border with Afghanistan deteriorates, the Interfax news agency cited one of the bloc's chiefs as saying on Thursday.
There has been a rapid deterioration in security in Afghanistan as the Taliban have made gains while the United States withdraws its forces after 20 years.
