Minor girl's rape, murder: Cong workers in Kerala slam police

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 08-07-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 21:43 IST
The Congress party in Kerala on Thursday took to the streetsprotesting the alleged lackadaisical attitude of the police and the Commission For Protection Of Child Rights in probing the rape and murder of asix-year-old girlat Churukkulam estate near here over a week ago.

Mahila Congress workers attempted to barge into the Idukki Child Welfare Committee office, alleging inaction by officials in the case.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Palakkad MLA Shafi Pramabil and former MLA Sabarinathan visited the deceased girl's house. They alleged that the accused was a DYFI activist.

Police had on July 5 arrested 22-year-old Arjun for allegedly raping and murdering the girl, his neighbour.

The court has granted police custody of the accused till July 18.

The girl was found hanging at home on June 30 when her parents went out for work in a nearby plantation.

Police had earlier registered a case of unnatural death but the autopsy reports confirmed that girl was raped before she was hanged.PTI RRT BN BALA BN BALA

