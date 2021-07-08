Left Menu

Barred from playing video games, boys flee homes; rescued

PTI | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 08-07-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 21:46 IST
Barred from playing video games, boys flee homes; rescued
  • Country:
  • India

Three boys, aged between 12 and 15 years, were rescued two days after they ran away from homes when their parents barred them from playing video games on phones, police said on Thursday.

Rohan Singh Chauhan (15), Ravi Chauhan (12) and Pratur Gaur (12) of Gulriha area fled their homes on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, their parents searched for them and later informed the police.

A report under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and a reward of Rs 25,000 announced for information on the missing boys.

The police, however, rescued them from Gorakhpur railway station and handed them over to their parents within 12 hours on Thursday afternoon, Inspector Vinod Agnihotri at Gulriha police station said.

They told police that they wanted to go to Lucknow to earn money to be able to buy mobile phones, the inspector said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
3
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
4
At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021