Left Menu

G Kishan Reddy takes charge as Minister of Culture, Tourism and DoNER

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 22:30 IST
G Kishan Reddy takes charge as Minister of Culture, Tourism and DoNER
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP G Kishan Reddy Thursday took charge as the Union Minister of Culture, Tourism as well as Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER). He was earlier holding the charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Shripad Yesso Naik and Ajay Bhatt also took charge as the ministers of state in the Ministry of Tourism. Speaking to media after taking charge, Reddy said the ministry will work to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'New India' by investing in strengthening ''our cultural roots and promoting the tourism sector''.

Reddy was elected as a Member of Parliament to the 17th Lok Sabha in 2019 from Secunderabad Constituency in Telangana.

The MP is known for his work with children with heart problems which became a movement and won him the Best Child-Friendly Legislator Award in the AP Legislative Assembly by UNICEF (United Nations).

He also started a campaign against terrorism and organised International Youth Conference against Terrorism (IYCT) in New Delhi in which over 193 delegates participated from over 54 countries. He also conducted 'Seema Suraksha Jagaran Yatra' and ‘Telangana Poru Yatra’.

Reddy has also received the Outstanding Youth Leadership Award for the year 2009 by Maryland India Business Round Table (MIBRT), USA, and was conferred a medal by the Union of Bulgarian Commandos for his contribution towards Global Peace at Sophia, Bulgaria, a statement from the ministry said.

Affectionately referred to as ‘Kishananna’, he has travelled extensively across the world representing India and its young leadership at various fora which includes his visits to the USA, Israel, China, Nepal, France, the UK, Canada, Morocco, Malaysia, Bulgaria, Singapore, Egypt, Thailand, Hong Kong. Naik was MoS (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Ayush before taking charge as the MoS Tourism. He is a five-time Member of Lok Sabha from Goa and served as Union Minister of State in various ministries including Health and Family Welfare, Tourism (IC), Culture (IC), Defence among others. He has also served as member of various important committees.

Bhatt is an advocate by profession and has been a member of various important committees at the national level. He is from Uttarakhand and elected to 17th Lok Sabha from Nainital’s Udhamsingh Nagar Constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
3
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
4
At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021