3 held in connection with minor's death in Delhi farmhouse

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested three persons in connection with the death of a minor in a farmhouse in the Kapashera area of the city.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 23:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested three persons in connection with the death of a minor in a farmhouse in the Kapashera area of the city. Sandeep, the victim had accompanied by his two companions had gone to a farmhouse registered in the name of Gill Sandhu.

"On July 7, a PCR call was received informing that one boy was found stabbed with a knife or some type of weapon. On reaching the spot a body of a boy aged 16-17 old was found lying on debris," said police. On examination, police found that there were lacerated wounds on the back and a cut mark on the lateral side of the hand of the victim. A case was registered at Kapashera Police Station and investigation was started.

"During the course of further investigation, it emerged that the victim was beaten by one Prakrit (35), a resident of Gurugram, Rohit (20) and Binod Thakur (62) both residents of Darbhanga. All three accused have been arrested," said police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

