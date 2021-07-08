3 held in connection with minor's death in Delhi farmhouse
Delhi Police on Thursday arrested three persons in connection with the death of a minor in a farmhouse in the Kapashera area of the city.
Delhi Police on Thursday arrested three persons in connection with the death of a minor in a farmhouse in the Kapashera area of the city. Sandeep, the victim had accompanied by his two companions had gone to a farmhouse registered in the name of Gill Sandhu.
"On July 7, a PCR call was received informing that one boy was found stabbed with a knife or some type of weapon. On reaching the spot a body of a boy aged 16-17 old was found lying on debris," said police. On examination, police found that there were lacerated wounds on the back and a cut mark on the lateral side of the hand of the victim. A case was registered at Kapashera Police Station and investigation was started.
"During the course of further investigation, it emerged that the victim was beaten by one Prakrit (35), a resident of Gurugram, Rohit (20) and Binod Thakur (62) both residents of Darbhanga. All three accused have been arrested," said police. (ANI)
