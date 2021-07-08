Four held for torching tempo over dispute

Navi Mumbai police has arrested four persons for allegedly torching a tempo over a dispute, an official said on Thursday. A tempo loaded with plastic crates caught fire at the Vashi Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) on July 3, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Suresh Mengde.

After scanning CCTV footage and conducting probe, police detained Abbas Sattar Khan from whom the owner had purchased the vehicle. According to the owner, there was some dispute over the payment between the two. Further probe revealed that Khan's son Sohel was allegedly involved in setting the tempo on fire and himself suffered burn injuries and was being treated at a hospital. His alleged accomplices Aftab Khan, Nizamuddin Khan and Tousif Shaikh were arrested. Sohel will be arrested once he is discharged from hospital, the DCP said. APMC police are carrying out further probe.

