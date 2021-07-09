Left Menu

Man held for hijacking truck carrying 1,000 boxes of liquor

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 09-07-2021 01:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 01:10 IST
A man here has been arrested for allegedly robbing a truck containing 1,000 boxes of wine, police said on Thursday.

The arrest was made near RPL Hotel late Wednesday evening, they said.

On the information about a truck being robbed, police placed barricades on NH-2 and arrested the accused driver, said Shrish Chandra, SP (Rural).

The other accused managed to flee under the cover of darkness, police said.

Police took possession of a the truck carrying 1,000 boxes of wine, officials said.

According to officials, it is also being investigated if the seized liquor was being smuggled.

The arrested accused, Farukh from Mewat in Haryana, also disclosed details of kingpin of loot and smuggling Mitharaj Punjabi, police said.

Punjabi, with his associates, would rob such trucks and sell the liquor, police said based on Farukh's disclosure.

Efforts are on to nab the other accused, they said.

