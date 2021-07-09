Mexico, U.S. agree GM Silao union vote will be held by Aug 20 --USTR
- Country:
- United States
The United States and Mexico on Thursday agreed that a new union vote will be held at the General Motors Silao plant by Aug. 20, the U.S. Trade Representative's Office (USTR) said.
USTR said Mexico has agreed to a number of safeguards before the vote, including having Mexican federal inspectors and impartial international observers from the International Labor Organization at the facility ahead of the vote. Mexico said in May that it would review labor practices at the GM plant in central Mexico after a formal complaint from USTR.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- Mexican
- International Labor Organization
- USTR
- The United States
ALSO READ
Mexico to donate 400,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots to Central America
Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 231,847
Harris to visit US-Mexico border area regarding migration
Mexico's OKs Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids 12 years and up
Mexico to talk to Walmart about allowing older workers back to stores