Police seize truck carrying cattle, arrest 3 persons
- Country:
- India
Police seized a truck carrying cattle and arrested three persons including two cattle smugglers in Jharkhand's Palamu district, an officer said.
On a tip-off, police intercepted the truck which was on its way to West Bengal from Uttar Pradesh at Udaygarh Mong on National Highway 98 and rescued 18 buffaloes, one cow and one bull, Chhatarpur police station in-charge Shekhar Kumar said on Thursday.
The two cattle smugglers and the driver of the truck have been arrested under the Prohibition of Animal Smuggling Act and the truck confiscated, the police officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palamu district
- Uttar
- Udaygarh Mong
- West Bengal
- Jharkhand
ALSO READ
Procure maximum wheat from farmers: Priyanka Gandhi to Uttar Pradesh govt
'Stop fooling us and we know the reality', Uttarakhand HC reprimands state govt on COVID-19 preparedness
Covid testing scam: Uttarakhand HC grants protection to accused from arbitrary arrest
Uttarakhand Chief Secy instructs health department to prepare for possible third wave of COVID-19
BJP to decide my seat for bypolls, says Uttarakhand CM