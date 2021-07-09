Left Menu

Police seize truck carrying cattle, arrest 3 persons

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 09-07-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 11:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police seized a truck carrying cattle and arrested three persons including two cattle smugglers in Jharkhand's Palamu district, an officer said.

On a tip-off, police intercepted the truck which was on its way to West Bengal from Uttar Pradesh at Udaygarh Mong on National Highway 98 and rescued 18 buffaloes, one cow and one bull, Chhatarpur police station in-charge Shekhar Kumar said on Thursday.

The two cattle smugglers and the driver of the truck have been arrested under the Prohibition of Animal Smuggling Act and the truck confiscated, the police officer said.

