Indian-origin man arrested in Canada for smuggling cocaine

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 09-07-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 13:48 IST
A 24-year-old Indian-origin man has been arrested in Canada for allegedly smuggling about 112.5 kg of cocaine estimated at USD 14 million (Rs 1,04,46,17,000) into the country from the US.

The seizure occurred last month when a commercial truck driven by Pardeep Singh, a Quebec resident, entered Canada at the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie in Ontario and was pulled aside for a secondary examination, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said Thursday.

Border agents searched the vehicle and discovered 112.5 kg of suspected cocaine inside five duffel bags, the agency said in a statement.

The value of this seizure is estimated at USD 14 million. The RCMP have charged Singh with the importation of a controlled substance.

Singh is set to make a court appearance in St Catharines on Friday.

In a statement, CBSA District Director Kim Upper hailed the seizure as an example of the “integral role” her agency plays in keeping illegal drugs off the streets.

“Our officers have interrupted the smuggling attempt of a massive amount of narcotics, and have put a full stop to the ripple effect these narcotics would have in neighbourhoods across our country,” Upper said. While the border is closed to non-essential travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it remains open for commercial traffic so that essential goods can continue to flow.

Restrictions on non-essential travel are expected to remain in place until at least July 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

