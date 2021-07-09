Left Menu

40 killed in Bangladesh factory fire

At least 40 people were killed after a fire broke out at a six-storey factory outside Bangladeshs capital Dhaka, according to a media report on Friday. The fire broke out at the factory in Naryanganjs Rupganj last night, bdenews24.com reported. Emergency workers have recovered 40 bodies from the burning factory, it said.

