40 killed in Bangladesh factory fire

At least 40 people were killed after a fire broke out at a six-storey factory outside Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, according to a media report on Friday. The fire broke out at the factory in Naryanganj's Rupganj last night, bdenews24.com reported. Emergency workers have recovered 40 bodies from the burning factory, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)