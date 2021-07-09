Left Menu

Chain snatching gang busted in Delhi's Rohini, 4 held

Delhi Police arrested four persons and busted a gang of snatchers active in Rohini and the Outer and West district of the national capital, solving 70 cases of snatching of mobile phones and gold chains.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 14:10 IST
Chain snatching gang busted in Delhi's Rohini, 4 held
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police arrested four persons and busted a gang of snatchers active in Rohini and the Outer and West district of the national capital, solving 70 cases of snatching of mobile phones and gold chains. A team of the Crime Branch after analysing the pattern in several incidents of snatching and piecing together inputs from informers, conducted a raid on Thursday and nabbed three of the snatchers near Puth Kalan village in Rohini.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohd Mohsin(40) Mangal Singh (27) and Ramesh (43). A total of four mobile phones and one stolen motorcycle were seized from their possession, police said.

Based on information provided by the arrested trio, one more person Mukesh (50) who used to receive the stolen property has also been arrested, Police said. Two mobile phones were recovered from Mukesh's possession and according to police had been earlier involved in three cases.

Upon interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in about 70 cases of snatching and theft. The Crime branch team which made the arrests was led by SI Birendra Singh, Police said adding further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021