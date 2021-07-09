Left Menu

Two booked for misbehaving with traffic police personnel in Maharashtra's Thane after video goes viral

Two people were booked by police after a video of them allegedly misbehaving with a traffic cop in Thane went viral.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-07-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 14:35 IST
Two booked for misbehaving with traffic police personnel in Maharashtra's Thane after video goes viral
Visual of the incident in Thane. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were booked by police after a video of them allegedly misbehaving with a traffic cop in Thane went viral. "We have registered a case against two persons for misbehaving with on-duty Traffic police personnel under relevant sections of the IPC," said police.

The accused had parked the car in no parking area, due to which the traffic police had put a wheel clamp on the tire of the vehicle. This led the couple to allegedly misbehave with the traffic police personnel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021