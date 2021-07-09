Two booked for misbehaving with traffic police personnel in Maharashtra's Thane after video goes viral

Two people were booked by police after a video of them allegedly misbehaving with a traffic cop in Thane went viral. "We have registered a case against two persons for misbehaving with on-duty Traffic police personnel under relevant sections of the IPC," said police.

The accused had parked the car in no parking area, due to which the traffic police had put a wheel clamp on the tire of the vehicle. This led the couple to allegedly misbehave with the traffic police personnel. (ANI)

