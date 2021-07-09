UK police officer pleads guilty to woman's murder
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A police officer on Friday admitted murdering Sarah Everard whose killing sparked anger and soul-searching across Britain about what police, government and society can do to stop male violence against women.
Wayne Couzens, 48, a London officer who guarded diplomatic premises, had previously admitted rape and kidnap. Everard, 33, was abducted as she walked home from a friend's house in south London on March 3. Her body was later found in woodland around 50 miles away in southeast England.
A post-mortem last month concluded she had died as a result of compression of the neck.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sarah Everard
- Britain
- Wayne Couzens
- England
- London
ALSO READ
Britain wants to allow people to travel again - minister says
Britain says: don't get carried away by warship spat with Russia
Britain wants to allow people to travel again - minister says
Britain wants to allow travel again but is wary -minister
Britain accuses Russia of sowing inaccuracies over Black Sea warship incident