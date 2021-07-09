U.S. rapper Lil Baby arrested in Paris for carrying cannabis - source
French police arrested U.S. rapper Dominique Jones, who goes by the name Lil Baby, for allegedly carrying cannabis, a judicial source said on Friday, confirming an earlier report by AFP. Lil Baby was arrested on Thursday afternoon and has been kept in custody since, the source said.
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-07-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 15:36 IST
- Country:
- France
French police arrested U.S. rapper Dominique Jones, who goes by the name Lil Baby, for allegedly carrying cannabis, a judicial source said on Friday, confirming an earlier report by AFP. Lil Baby was arrested on Thursday afternoon and has been kept in custody since, the source said. He was with NBA basketball player James Harden at the time of his arrest.
Harden was not taken into custody and is not suspected of any crime. Lil Baby came to Paris for its fashion week and attended Balenciaga's couture show on Wednesday.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paris
- Balenciaga
- U.S.
- Lil Baby
- French
- James Harden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. senators to meet with Biden Thursday to discuss framework for possible infrastructure deal
U.S. House panel still to vote on data portability bill in Big Tech session
U.S. senators reach deal on infrastructure framework, will brief Biden
U.S. senators reach deal on infrastructure framework, will brief Biden
Biden ousts housing finance chief after U.S. Supreme Court ruling