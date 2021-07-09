7-year-old girl raped in Punjab village

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Nangal Shahidan village on Thursday when the girl’s parents, who are daily wagers, were at work and the victim was alone at home.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother.

According to the complaint, the accused, Sarbjit Singh, took the girl to nearby fields, raped her and later dropped her back at her house.

She has been admitted at a government hospital for treatment, police said.

