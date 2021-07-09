LG Baijal directs officials to stay vigilant about Covid variants including 'Delta Plus'

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday directed officials to remain vigilant in view of cases of new coronavirus variants including 'Delta-Plus' surfacing in several states in the country, sources said.

Baijal also expressed concern over people crowding markets and asked officials to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-safety protocols at such places so that these areas don't turn into super spreaders, they said. Baijal issued these instructions during a review meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The DDMA meeting was attended by senior government officials along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Advertisement

An official source privy to the matter said issues concerning new variants and vaccination among others were discussed during the DDMA meeting.

''In the meeting, concerns arising out of new coronavirus variants like Delta Plus and Lambda (a dominant strain in Peru) were discussed at length. Measures like vaccination, genome sequencing, testing, tracking and surveillance were suggested as the most effective steps to mitigate their spread,'' the source said.

A 'Graded Response Action Plan' to deal with a possible third wave of the coronavirus was also passed in the DDMA meeting.

The graded response will involve restricting economic activities according to the level of alert linked with the severity of the Covid situation in Delhi. Shops and establishments of essential goods and services will be allowed to open during all the four levels of alerts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)