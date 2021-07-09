Six of family drown in Saryu, three more missing

Six members of a family drowned and three others have gone missing while taking holy dip in the Saryu here on Friday, officials said.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said 15 members of the family from Agra district were taking bath at Guptaar Ghat in the afternoon when they slipped into deep water and were washed away by the strong river currents.

The local administration that carried out a rescue operation claimed to have saved six of the family members, recovered bodies of another six and are searching for three others who have gone missing.

