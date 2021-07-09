Left Menu

Six of family drown in Saryu, three more missing

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 09-07-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 19:30 IST
Six of family drown in Saryu, three more missing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six members of a family drowned and three others have gone missing while taking holy dip in the Saryu here on Friday, officials said.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said 15 members of the family from Agra district were taking bath at Guptaar Ghat in the afternoon when they slipped into deep water and were washed away by the strong river currents.

The local administration that carried out a rescue operation claimed to have saved six of the family members, recovered bodies of another six and are searching for three others who have gone missing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021