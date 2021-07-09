Rights panel raps civic body for delay in resolving complaint

Thiruvananthapuram, July 9 (PTI): The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) on Friday rapped the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation for delaying the redressal of complaint from a person claiming a landslide from his neighbour's property posed a danger.

The commission directed the Corporation to immediately give reasons for not resolving the complaint in a time-bound manner.

The panel, headed by Justice (retd) Anthony Dominic, observed that the complainant cannot be faulted for believing that the non-resolution of his complaint, made in 2018, was to benefit his neighbour.

It further said that in such cases immediate action should be taken as due to the delay the complainant had to relocate with his ailing wife.

The commission called also for a report by July 27 from the Thiruvananthapuram District Collector with regard to the action taken on the complaint under the Disaster Management Act.

The panel had in April 2019 passed an order on the matter, but it was not implemented by the Corporation, and the complainant had to again approached the commission.

Earlier, it had sought a report from the Secretary of Corporation on the action taken on the complaint.

In its report, the Corporation had said its engineer had inspected the site and found that the complainant's property was in danger due to landslides from the neighbour's property.

The civic body had directed theneighbour to remove the debris from the complainant's property and strengthen the boundary wall, the report had said.

It had also said that a letter was sent to the Collector to take action against the neighbour under the Disaster Management Act.

The commission observed that the report does not state when the letter was sent to the Collector and what further action was taken.

