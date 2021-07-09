Left Menu

LeT militant arrested in Bandipora in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-07-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 19:43 IST
LeT militant arrested in Bandipora in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Friday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)militant from Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesperson said.

On specific input regarding movement of terrorists in Hajin town, a joint check point was established by police, army and the CRPF in Gundjahangeer area of Hajin, the spokesperson said.

During checking, one person behaving in a very suspicious manner was apprehended.

''He has been identified as Muzammil Sheikh alias Abu Maviya, a resident of Chandergeer, Hajin. During his personal search, incriminating material, arms and ammunition including one Chinese pistol along with live rounds, were recovered from his possession,'' the spokesperson said.

The arrested person had joined the proscribed LeT recently and was tasked with carrying out subversive activities in and around Hajin town, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021