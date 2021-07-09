LeT militant arrested in Bandipora in J-K

Security forces on Friday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)militant from Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesperson said.

On specific input regarding movement of terrorists in Hajin town, a joint check point was established by police, army and the CRPF in Gundjahangeer area of Hajin, the spokesperson said.

During checking, one person behaving in a very suspicious manner was apprehended.

''He has been identified as Muzammil Sheikh alias Abu Maviya, a resident of Chandergeer, Hajin. During his personal search, incriminating material, arms and ammunition including one Chinese pistol along with live rounds, were recovered from his possession,'' the spokesperson said.

The arrested person had joined the proscribed LeT recently and was tasked with carrying out subversive activities in and around Hajin town, he added.

