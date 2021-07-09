Left Menu

U'khand: Ascetic's body found near Badrinath temple

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 09-07-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 20:07 IST
The body of an ascetic was found near the Badrinath temple here in Uttarakhand on Friday, police said. It was recovered by state disaster response force personnel from near the Vasudhara waterfall, Badrinath Station House Officer Satyendra Singh said.

The deceased has been identified Bhangu Das from Gujarat, he said and added that identification was done with the help of an ID card found in his pocket.

The body has been sent for a post mortem to ascertain the cause of death, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

