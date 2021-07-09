Left Menu

FIR against 3 in Assam for siphoning off over Rs 52 lakh with fake bills

PTI | Dhubri | Updated: 09-07-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 21:57 IST
FIR against 3 in Assam for siphoning off over Rs 52 lakh with fake bills
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered against two engineers and a contractor of the rural works department for allegedly siphoning off over Rs 52 lakh by making fake bill vouchers in Assam's Dhubri district, officials said on Friday.

The complaint against the two accredited engineers, Saddam Hussain and Abdullah Ali Masud of the Gauripur Development Block, was lodged for clearing bills worth Rs 52.72 lakh of the contractor, Jahidul Haque, they said.

Haque submitted fake bills to the department, which were approved without ascertaining facts.

The FIR was registered by the Chief Executive Officer of Dhubri Zila Parishad and the district's Project Director of District Rural Development Agency, Animesh Talukdar against the trio on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Anbamuthan M P.

The accused are yet to be arrested, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021