Two including transgender person arrested for killing baby girl

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 22:21 IST
A three-month-old girl was allegedly abducted and killed by a transgender person and his friend on early Friday morning after her parents refused their demand of gifts, city police said.

The body of the girl was found buried in a creek in south Mumbai's Cuff Parade area in the morning, an official said.

According to the police, Kannu Chougule (28) who is a transgender person and his friend Sonu Kale (20) visited the family to bless the new-born child on Thursday evening and demanded a gift of cash, a coconut and a saree in return. When the girl's parents refused, there was a quarrel.

The duo abducted the baby around 2.30 am as the door of the house was open and buried her in mud in the nearby creek, the official said.

After the parents lodged a missing complaint, the girl's body was found and Chougule and Kale were arrested, he said.

Both were booked for kidnapping and murder and further probe is on, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

