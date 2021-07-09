Left Menu

Senior skill development dept official held by Maha ACB for bribery

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-07-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 22:41 IST
Senior skill development dept official held by Maha ACB for bribery
A senior state Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department official was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a senior clerk, officials said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Sunil Rambhau Kalbande (55), who demanded the bribe in March this year to issue a promotion order to the complainant attached to the Chandrapur unit of the department, was held in a trap laid on Wednesday, the official said.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered in Sadar police station, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

