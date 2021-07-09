Maha: 2 held for raping speech-hearing impaired teen in Virar
Two persons were arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old speech and hearing impaired girl in Palghar district, police said on Friday.
The girl was waylaid near a park in Manvelpada and raped by the two accused on Monday, a Virar police official said.
''She informed her family about the ordeal and a case was lodged on Thursday. The two people who have been arrested are labourers in the 45-50 age group,'' he said.
