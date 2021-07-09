Left Menu

Maha: 2 held for raping speech-hearing impaired teen in Virar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 09-07-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 22:47 IST
Maha: 2 held for raping speech-hearing impaired teen in Virar
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old speech and hearing impaired girl in Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The girl was waylaid near a park in Manvelpada and raped by the two accused on Monday, a Virar police official said.

''She informed her family about the ordeal and a case was lodged on Thursday. The two people who have been arrested are labourers in the 45-50 age group,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales flags lockdown extension after record cases; Australia's New South Wales flags lockdown extension after record cases and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales flags lockdown extension af...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021