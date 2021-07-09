4 members of gang held for buying stolen mobile phones

The police have arrested four members of a Mewat-based gang who allegedly brought thousands of stolen mobile phones from snatchers and burglars operating in Delhi and its neighbouring areas, police said on Friday.

The police said they nabbed Jiyauddin (24), Mohd Aalim (25), Ajay (23) and Shiv Kumar (27), and recovered 70 mobile phones along with a car from them. The police claimed that with the arrest of these four accused, they have worked out 34 cases of snatching, burglary and theft reported in various parts of the national capital.

Police said on May 17, a theft was reported in a mobile showroom in Delhi Cantt where 54 mobile phones were allegedly stolen.

During investigation, an accused named Tarif was arrested from whom 10 seal and packed mobile phones, which were stolen from the showroom, were recovered. Based on his disclosure, the other four members of the gang were arrested, according to police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said, ''On July 8, our team got a tip off that the gang members were finalising a deal of snatched mobile phones with two other men at Dhaula Kuan in a car. ''These four men who tried to first escape were overpowered and nabbed from the spot.'' During interrogation, they disclosed that Jiyauddin received stolen mobile phones in a sealed pack from Mewat-based criminals who stole them from showrooms in Delhi and NCR region after breaking the shutters, police said. He purchased these mobile phones at 35 per cent of their MRP price and further sold them to Md Aalim at 40 per cent of their MRP. Aalim then transferred the relevant amount to Jiyauddin's bank account, the officer said.

''Aalim further sold these stolen mobile phones to a man named Hasam, a resident of Mumbai, who further disposed these mobile phones in Jammu and Kashmir and also to countries like Bangladesh. ''In return, Hasam deposited cash in his bank account in Mumbai and Kolkata. Aalim sent all stolen mobile phones to Hasam through courier for which he had received around 30 lakhs since from March this year,'' Singh said.

The accused disclosed that after committing an offence, a list of stolen mobile phones were prepared and sent on the Whatsapp to Jiyauddin who further sent it to Md Aalim, who prepared the rate list of each mobile phone and got it approved by Hasam in Mumbai, the officer said.

Police said the bank account details of Jiyauddin and Aalim showed transactions of around Rs 60 lakhs from March 2021 to till date.

