Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Saturday

Order of play on the main showcourt on the 12th day of the Wimbledon championships on Saturday (play starts at 1300 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

WOMEN'S SINGLES FINAL 1-Ash Barty (Australia) v 8-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

WOMEN'S DOUBLES FINAL Elena Vesnina (Russia)/Veronika Kudermetova (Russia) v 3-Elise Mertens (Belgium)/Hsieh Su-wei (Taiwan)

MEN'S DOUBLES FINAL 1-Mate Pavic (Croatia)/Nikola Mektic (Croatia) v 4-Marcel Granollers (Spain)/Horacio Zeballos (Argentina)

