Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Saturday

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-07-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 23:53 IST
Order of play on the main showcourt on the 12th day of the Wimbledon championships on Saturday (play starts at 1300 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

WOMEN'S SINGLES FINAL 1-Ash Barty (Australia) v 8-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

WOMEN'S DOUBLES FINAL Elena Vesnina (Russia)/Veronika Kudermetova (Russia) v 3-Elise Mertens (Belgium)/Hsieh Su-wei (Taiwan)

MEN'S DOUBLES FINAL 1-Mate Pavic (Croatia)/Nikola Mektic (Croatia) v 4-Marcel Granollers (Spain)/Horacio Zeballos (Argentina)

