Nadda lays wreath on behalf of PM Modi on mortal remains of Virbhadra Singh

On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Friday laid a wreath on the mortal remains of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in Shimla.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 09-07-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 23:57 IST
JP paying tribute to Virbhadra Singh in Shimla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Friday laid a wreath on the mortal remains of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in Shimla. Virbhadra Singh, a Congress stalwart, passed away at Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital on Thursday.

Nadda told the media that he had come to pay tributes to Virbhadra Singh. "I met him in a hospital a few days back. He is not with us today. It is a sad moment. Our political views were different but I respected him a lot and have learnt a lot from him," Nadda said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi went to Shimla to pay his tributes to the late leader. Singh was a nine-time MLA, a five-time member of Parliament and served as Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister for six terms.

A staunch Congressman, Singh was also among the party's most experienced leaders who had worked with all Prime Ministers from the party beginning with Jawaharlal Nehru. He began his legislative innings when he was elected a member of Parliament in 1962. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

