Left Menu

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's health condition better, says hospital

The condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh is better, said the health bulletin issued by Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-07-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 11:44 IST
Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's health condition better, says hospital
Shahnawaz Hussain met former UP CM Kalyan Singh at Sanjay Gandhi PGI on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh is better, said the health bulletin issued by Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday. The vital parameters of Kalyan Singh are stable, said SGPGI Director Professor RK Dhiman, who is monitoring his treatment on a daily basis.

"He is communicative. The senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinlogy and Nephrology are supervising his treatment and are keeping a close watch on all the parameters related to his health," said Dr Dhiman in the health bulletin. Singh who is a former Rajasthan Governor has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sanjay Gandhi PGI on July 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Singh's grandson and enquired about his health. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Singh. Last week, PM Modi called Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure that the best possible medical care is made available to Singh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, party leader Shahnawaz Hussain and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are among the leader who paid a visit to the ailing former Uttar Pradesh chief minister at the hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
WI vs Aus: We are going to stick with young players, says Pollard

WI vs Aus: We are going to stick with young players, says Pollard

 St Lucia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021