EU delivers enough doses to vaccinate 70% adults, von der Leyen says

The European Union (EU) has delivered enough coronavirus vaccine doses to member states to vaccinate at least 70% of adults, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

Von der Leyen urged the EU countries to increase vaccinations and said that about 500 million doses would be distributed across the union by Sunday.

