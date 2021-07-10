EU delivers enough doses to vaccinate 70% adults, von der Leyen says
Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 14:35 IST
The European Union (EU) has delivered enough coronavirus vaccine doses to member states to vaccinate at least 70% of adults, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.
Von der Leyen urged the EU countries to increase vaccinations and said that about 500 million doses would be distributed across the union by Sunday.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Commission
- Ursula von der Leyen
- The European Union
- Leyen
Advertisement