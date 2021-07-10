Left Menu

EU delivers enough doses to vaccinate 70% adults, von der Leyen says

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 14:35 IST
Image Credit: Pexels

The European Union (EU) has delivered enough coronavirus vaccine doses to member states to vaccinate at least 70% of adults, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

Von der Leyen urged the EU countries to increase vaccinations and said that about 500 million doses would be distributed across the union by Sunday.

