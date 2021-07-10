C'garh: 88 kg cannabis smuggled from Odisha through Jonk river seized

A consignment of 88 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 17.60 lakh being smuggled on board a boat across Jonk river along the Chattisgarh-Odisha border was seized by police in Mahasamund district, an official said on Saturday.

The man behind the smuggling operation, identified as Devlal Bariha (35) of Lilesar Chowki village here, escaped by jumping into the river, said Mahasamund Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel.

Advertisement

''On Friday night, the contraband was being smuggled from Odisha on a boat that was crossing Jonk river. We laid a trap at Lilesar Ghat under Bundeli police station limits on the other bank of the river. While the accused jumped into the river and swam away, we recovered 88 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 17.60 lakh,'' he said.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered and efforts were on to nab those being this river smuggling network, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)