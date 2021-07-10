Left Menu

C'garh: 88 kg cannabis smuggled from Odisha through Jonk river seized

A consignment of 88 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 17.60 lakh being smuggled on board a boat across Jonk river along the Chattisgarh-Odisha border was seized by police in Mahasamund district, an official said on Saturday.The man behind the smuggling operation, identified as Devlal Bariha 35 of Lilesar Chowki village here, escaped by jumping into the river, said Mahasamund Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel.On Friday night, the contraband was being smuggled from Odisha on a boat that was crossing Jonk river.

PTI | Mahasamund | Updated: 10-07-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 17:28 IST
C'garh: 88 kg cannabis smuggled from Odisha through Jonk river seized
  • Country:
  • India

A consignment of 88 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 17.60 lakh being smuggled on board a boat across Jonk river along the Chattisgarh-Odisha border was seized by police in Mahasamund district, an official said on Saturday.

The man behind the smuggling operation, identified as Devlal Bariha (35) of Lilesar Chowki village here, escaped by jumping into the river, said Mahasamund Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel.

''On Friday night, the contraband was being smuggled from Odisha on a boat that was crossing Jonk river. We laid a trap at Lilesar Ghat under Bundeli police station limits on the other bank of the river. While the accused jumped into the river and swam away, we recovered 88 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 17.60 lakh,'' he said.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered and efforts were on to nab those being this river smuggling network, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021