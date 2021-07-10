National directives for COVID-19 management continued to be strictly followed across country: Centre informs Delhi HC

The central government on Saturday informed Delhi High Court that it had directed all states and Union Territories that the national directives for COVID-19 Management shall continue to be strictly followed across the country. The national directives for COVID-19 Management constitutes on the subject including face coverings, social distancing, spitting in public places, work from home/ staggering of work/business hours, screening and hygiene and frequent sanitization.

Centre, in its affidavit, filed through its standing counsel Advocate Anil Soni apprised the Delhi High Court about Ministry of Home Affairs notification dated June 29 issued under section 10 (2\(1) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 directing state and Union Territory governments to consider the implementation of targeted and prompt actions for COVID-19 management until July 31. The affidavit also highlighted the letter written by the Union Home Secretary to all secretaries of states and Union Territories.

The Centre filed an affidavit on a suo motu petition initiated by the Delhi High Court after taking cognisance on various images of marketplaces circulated on messaging app WhatsApp where people were not wearing masks and not following COVID-19 protocols. High Court said there is need of certain more strict measures required to be taken in the national capital to prevent further spread of COVID-19 infections.

HC had issued notice to the Centre and Delhi Government and asked them to file a status report. (ANI)

