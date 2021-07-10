Left Menu

UP: 2 policemen suspended in Bahraich BDC member relative murder case

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 10-07-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 19:09 IST
Two policemen, including a station in-charge, were suspended on Sunday in connection with the killing of a Block Development Committee (BDC) member's relative in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, an official said.

Mayaram (60), the brother-in-law of BDC member Yadurai Devi, was killed on Thursday, ahead of the polls for the block panchayat head, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rural, Ashok Kumar said.

He died while preventing an alleged attempt by a poll candidate's husband and supporters to abduct Devi, he said.

Sudhir Yagyasaini is the main accused in the case and he is the husband of Sarita Yagyaseni, who was backed by the BJP for the polls. She won in the elections which were held on Saturday.

According to police, Sudhir Yagyasaini, along with supporters and a gunner, reached Devi's house in Dinapurwa village and tried to abduct her to get her vote.

When Mayaram resisted the attempt, he was hit with the butt of a gun and he died on the spot, police said.

A case was registered against 10 people, including Sudhir Yagyaseni and a constable, and so far four people, including Sudhir Yagyaseni, have been arrested, they said.

Taking a note of the incident, Kharighat police station in-charge Inspector Vimlesh Kumar Singh and constable Jitendra Kumar were suspended on Saturday for negligence in duty, the ASP said.

On Friday, the Superintendent of Police of Bahraich, Sujata Singh, had said that National Security Act will be invoked against the culprits.

Sarita Yagyaseni defeated her rival, who was supported by the Samajwadi Party, for the Shivpur block chief's post. She got 70 votes and her closest rival 50 votes.

