Left Menu

'Exorcist' arrested for raping girl in Bengal

PTI | Bardhaman | Updated: 10-07-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 23:23 IST
'Exorcist' arrested for raping girl in Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

A self-proclaimed exorcist has been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening when the survivor's mother took her to the accused's house in Ulara village in Memari police station area for exorcism as she was ill for a few days, an officer said.

As per the complaint lodged by the survivor's mother, the accused took her daughter to a room on the pretext of curing her but instead raped the minor, he said.

The accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to five-day police custody, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed energy source

Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed e...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021