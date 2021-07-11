Left Menu

Three men drown in Ganga at Rishikesh

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-07-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 10:28 IST
Three men drown in Ganga at Rishikesh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three men from Muzaffarnagar drowned in Ganga river in Rishikesh of Uttarakhand, police said on Sunday.

Five people were visiting Rishikesh when they decided to take a dip in the river on Saturday evening. Deepak Sharma (34), Rajive Sharma (32) and Aditya Dev (34), who were all chemists, drowned while bathing, they said.

The bodies of brothers, Deepak and Rajive, were recovered, while Aditya still hasn't been traced, the police said, adding that search operations are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global
4
Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed energy source

Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed e...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021