Sonowal reviews ongoing projects of shipping waterways ministry

Newly-appointed Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday reviewed the status of ongoing projects of the ministry.

Sarbananda said that he would make all efforts to deliver the responsibility placed on him.

The minister further added that he would take forward all the good works of the previous incumbent and put serious efforts with his new team to ensure that all the set milestones are achieved without any delays.

Sonowal was received by Ports, Shipping and Waterways secretary Sanjeev Ranjan, additional secretary Vikram Singh on his arrival at MoPSW office at Transport Bhawan.

In the past, he was elected twice to the Lok Sabha and served as the union sports and skill development minister in the first Modi government from 2014 to 2016 before becoming Assam's chief minister. Born on October 31, 1962, in Mulukgaon in Dibrugarh district as the youngest of Jibeswar Sonowal and Dineswari Sonowal's eight offsprings, Sonowal is a bachelor and a devout follower of Assam's renowned Vaishnav saints Sankardeva and Madhavdeva.

Sonowal replaced Mansukh Mandaviya who took charge as the country's new health minister.

