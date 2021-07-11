Pope appears in public for first time since surgery
Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 15:40 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Pope Francis appeared in public on Sunday for the first time since undergoing intestinal surgery a week ago, stepping out on a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer before hundreds of people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pope Francis
- Rome
Advertisement