Curfew imposed in Rajasthan district after teen's murder

A curfew was imposed and internet services suspended for 24 hours in Rajasthan’s Baran district following the brutal murder of a teenage boy, police said on Sunday.

Azad, a resident of Shramik Colony in Talab Para area, was allegedly killed on Saturday evening by Hemant Rathore and his accomplices over a one and half-year-old dispute.

Advertisement

“The brutal murder is the result of personal enmity and rivalry between two groups with no communal angle,” ASP Vijay Swarnkar said.

The victim was shot twice and then attacked using iron rods outside Baran Grain Mandi gate, police said, adding the “panic-stricken” passers by remained mute spectators.

A CCTV footage shows the accused thrashing Azad till his body goes lifeless, they said.

The accused strolled up and down the street for around 5 minutes after committing the crime, they added.

A video of the incident was posted on the internet on Saturday night, following which, the district administration imposed a curfew under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and banned internet services for 24 hours till 3 am on Monday.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against Rathore and some unidentified persons on the complaint of the victim’s family, Station House Officer (SHO) Mangilal Yadav said.

The victim's body was handed over to his family after postmortem late on Saturday night, police said, adding efforts were on to nab the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)