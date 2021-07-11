AAP youth wing members reach Delhi BJP chief's residence to cut water supply, detained
- Country:
- India
AAP youth wing members were detained on Sunday when they went to cut the water connection to the house of Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta in protest against the Haryana government allegedly not providing the national capital its share of water.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj had threatened on Saturday that if the BJP-led Haryana government does not release Delhi's ''rightful portion'' of water in 24 hours, the water supply to Gupta's house will be stopped.
He alleged that the Haryana government has curtailed Delhi's water supply by around 100 million gallons per day (MGD).
The AAP youth wing members reached Gupta's West Patel Nagar residence on Sunday.
''They were detained and taken to the Rajender Nagar police station,'' a senior officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
