Delhi resident shot dead in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 11-07-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 17:10 IST
A thirty-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by two motorcycle-borne persons here, police said on Sunday.

Police were informed by a passerby that a man was lying in an injured condition on a road in Sahibabad area, Deputy Superintendent of Police Alok Dubey said.

A police team reached the spot and took the man to GTB hospital in Shahdara in Delhi where doctors declared him brought dead, he said, adding a bullet had hit his head.

The man was identified as Amit Kumar and he hailed from Seemapuri in northeast Delhi, police said.

Kumar was on his way home from Rajiv Colony in Sahibabad on a scooter when he was killed on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, they said.

Investigation revealed that Kumar had cases registered against him at various police stations in Delhi for gambling, Dubey said.

He was having a monetary dispute with his in-laws and seven months ago his wife left him and was living with her parents along with their four children, the DSP said.

An FIR was lodged after Kumar’s brother filed a complaint over his killing, police said.

They said they have collected CCTV footage from near the scene of the incident and are investigating the matter.

