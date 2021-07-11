Pondy LT Guv underscores need for population control to eradicate poverty

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday stressed the need for population control to eradicate poverty and hunger.

Inaugurating World Population Day, Soundararajan said, ''Natural resources could be earmarked and shared judiciously as best as possible with population growth being under control.'' Noting that India is the second most populous country in the world, after China, she said there is an absolute need to control the population.

Welfare of children could also be ensured with limited kids, the LT Governor claimed.

