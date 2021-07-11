Following are the top stories at 9 pm: Nation: DEL44 PM-BJP-LD MEETING Nadda chairs meet with BJP secretaries, office-bearers call on PM Modi New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda chaired a meeting with the party's national secretaries on Sunday where he reviewed the organisational activities and the preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls in five states.

DEL38 JK-NIA-ISIS NIA carries out searches in Kashmir in connection with circulation of ISIS propaganda Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Sunday carried out searches at seven places in Srinagar and Anantnag in south Kashmir in connection with a case related to circulation of propaganda by banned terror group ISIS, the agency said.

Advertisement

DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India logs 41,506 new cases, 895 fresh fatalities New Delhi: With 41,506 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,08,37,222, while the active cases declined to 4,54,118, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL52 UP-POPULATION-2NDLD POLICY UP CM terms rising population 'hurdle in development', unveils policy to stabilise it Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a ''hurdle in development''.

DEL51 IMD-RAINFALL Heavy to very heavy rains expected in several parts of north India by Monday morning: IMD New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places are expected over several parts of north India including Delhi by Monday morning, but there was little relief from the unforgiving heat throughout the day as the Southwest Monsoon has not still reached the remaining parts of the region.

DEL39 RAHUL-VACCINES Ministers have increased but not COVID vaccines: Rahul Gandhi's jibe at Modi Govt New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at the central government, saying the number of ministers has increased but not the COVID vaccines.

DEL14 INDIA-KANDAHAR LD EVACUATION India evacuates diplomats, security personnel from Kandahar as Taliban captures new areas New Delhi: India has pulled out around 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate in Kandahar in Afghanistan in view of the deteriorating security situation and the Taliban gaining control of new areas around the southern Afghan city, people familiar with the development said on Sunday.

BOM20 MH-BJP MEET-PANKAJA Pankaja Munde attends meeting of BJP national secretaries in Delhi Mumbai: BJP leaders from Maharashtra Pankaja Munde and Vinod Tawde on Sunday attended a meeting of national secretaries convened in Delhi by party president J P Nadda. MDS15 KA-CENSUS-MINISTER (R) Union Minister bats for caste-based census to figure out community wise population Bengaluru: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale on Sunday pitched for a caste-based census in the country, which will help the needy avail social, economic and academic benefits.

Business: DEL33 BIZ-IT-RULES-MINISTER IT rules 2021 empowering, protecting users: Ashwini Vaishnaw New Delhi: IT and communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the new information technology rules are empowering and protecting users. DEL29 BIZ-LD TWITTER-GRIEVANCE OFFICER Twitter names resident grievance officer, publishes 1st compliance report under IT rules New Delhi: Amid tensions with the government, Twitter has appointed a Resident Grievance Officer, days after it designated a chief compliance officer, as it also released its first India Transparency Report to meet the new IT rules.

Legal: LGD4 GREEN-RAINWATER HARVESTING NGT forms committee to inspect status of rain water harvesting systems in Delhi's Dwarka New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has formed a committee that would inspect the status of rain water harvesting systems installed in residential societies of Dwarka here and submit its report within two months.

LGD3 DL-HC-DRT Delhi HC seeks centre's response on MP lawyers' body plea against DRT transfer to Lucknow New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought response from the Centre on a plea by a Madhya Pradesh lawyers' body challenging the transfer of the presiding officer of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT), Jabalpur to DRT Lucknow. Foreign: FGN18: NEPAL-SC-POLITICS Kathmandu: Nepal's Supreme Court is likely to deliver its verdict on Monday on a slew of writ petitions challenging the dissolution of the House of Representatives by President Bidya Bhandari, a judgement which is expected to end the months-long political deadlock in the Himalayan nation. FGN17: CHINA-XI-OFFICIALS Beijing: President Xi Jinping, who assiduously built the image of being ''core'' leader of the Communist Party of China (CPC), is frustrated with the officials for waiting for his instructions before acting, according to a recently published book by the ruling party.

FGN14: UK-QUEEN-FOOTBALL London: Queen Elizabeth II leads a host of royals and senior figures wishing along the England football team ahead of a historic Euro Cup final against Italy at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)