SAD attacks AAP over Delhi govt's power plant closure plea

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday attacked the AAP over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition in the Supreme Court, which was later withdrawn, seeking closure of 10 power plants in three states, including Punjab.

The Delhi government on Friday withdrew from the top court its petition seeking directions to 10 coal-fired thermal power plants in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana to immediately cease operations till Flue Gas Desulphurization technology is installed to reduce harmful emission.

Advertisement

Cornering the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over it, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema issued a statement on Sunday, saying Punjab AAP leaders, including state unit chief Bhagwant Mann and legislature party leader Harpal Cheema, were in the habit of holding press conferences every day, but had failed to react to the ''anti-Punjab'' step of the party's national convener.

The Punjab AAP unit owes an explanation to Punjabis, he said.

''They should tell whether they had been taken into confidence before a petition was filed by the Delhi government seeking closure of the thermal plants in Punjab. If they had been informed about the same, they should tell Punjabis why they did not raise any objection and why they were keeping quiet till now,'' he asked.

The SAD leader claimed that it was now increasingly clear that Kejriwal had deliberately filed the petition with the sole purpose of “worsening” the power crisis in Punjab by forcing the closure of its thermal plants.

“Kejriwal wanted to play politics on the misery of Punjabis after ruining their agriculture and industry. The silence of the Punjab AAP unit proves that it was also an accomplice in this conspiracy,” he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)